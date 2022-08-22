Report: UC Berkeley Off-Campus House Bans White Guests from Common Areas to Avoid ‘White Violence’

A UC Berkeley off-campus house called “The Person of Color Theme House” reportedly bans white people from common areas in order to “avoid white violence and presence.” The alleged house rules also state that residents must alert other tenants in a group chat whenever they bring white guests to the property.

“Many POC members moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests,” explains a purported list of rules for the house.

.@UCBerkeley off-campus student housing bans white guests from common areas to "avoid white violence" pic.twitter.com/l03i0KvgFB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2022

The rules also stress that residents make sure their guests “understand our house values and uphold the theme of the house.”

While white people are not entirely banned from the premises, residents are encouraged to alert fellow tenants in a group chat whenever they bring a white person to the property.

“Always announce guests in the Guest Chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are white,” one rule states.

But white people are “not allowed” in shared spaces within the house in order to allow non-whites to avoid “white violence and presence.”

“Guests are allowed in common spaces, but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces,” another rule reads.

The rules also urge residents to “avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry,” because “Queer, Black, and indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members.”

The off-campus “Person of Color Theme House” is private housing, and is not affiliated with the university, according to a report by Fox News.

The house “aims to provide housing to low-income, first generation, immigrant and marginalized students of color,” according to its website.

“Person of Color Theme House exists to create a safe and welcoming space for its house members and build solidarity with communities of color in the Berkeley area and beyond,” the website adds.

UC Berkeley did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

