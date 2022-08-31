Where’s Elon?: Thousands of Tesla Service Horror Stories Document Unfixed Cars, Dead Mice in ‘Frunk’

Recode recently investigated the process behind getting a Tesla car repaired and the various horror stories and major issues surrounding the company’s repair service. Amongst 1,000 FTC complaints and more than 9,000 Better Bureau Complaints, Tesla drivers complain that Elon Musk’s company left their cars unfixed, damaged the paint, and in one instance left a dead mouse and rat poison in the front trunk, known as the “frunk” to Elon fanboys.

Recode reports in an article titled “Missing parts, long waits, and a dead mouse: The perils of getting a Tesla fixed,” that a huge number of complaints filed with the FTC reveal the various issues that Tesla owners have faced when attempting to have their car repaired. The report opens, stating:

A brand-new Model 3 delivered in desperate need of repair, due to a faulty computer, an inoperable wireless phone charger, and a missing USB port. A supposedly fixed Tesla returned unfixed, and with something spilled on the car, damaging the paint. A dead mouse and rat poison discovered in a Tesla’s front trunk after a trip to the local service center.

Recode obtained details about more than 1,000 FTC complaints about Tesla obtained via public records request. Over 120 customer reports discussed specific problems with service, delays, and parts, and displayed a growing frustration which the company over its approach to maintenance and repairs.

Tesla owners have complained for some time about many issues that come with Tesla’s repair services. Multiple Reddit posts and posts to online forums for Tesla shareholders show a long-running issue with Tesla’s repair services, along with more than 9,000 reports that the company’s customers have sent to the Better Business Bureau, it appears that Elon Musk’s repair service leaves much to be desired.

@Tesla @elonmusk just recieved my model S after 51 days in the shop. Just found some parts DUCT TAPED together. Is this normal? Rear left wheel side. Is there a supply chain issue for clips? pic.twitter.com/r2WwFShTgh — Thomas (@TelticThomas) August 18, 2022

One complaint accuses the company of delivering the owner’s car with a coolant leak and failing to address the problem whatsoever. “Tesla has not in good faith tried to fix this factory coolant leak,” the complaint states. “They delivered a brand new vehicle with a major defect and after six months have failed to fix the coolant leak. They continue to delay attempts to fix it. This issue could permanently damage the car computer, motors, or battery and represents a danger to the driver.”

Carl Medlock the owner of an EV repair shop who worked for Tesla for nearly four years, says that his business has doubled in the past year. “We have 103 appointments for Tesla Model Ss from 2012 to 2013 with bad batteries,” Medlock told Recode. “I won’t take any more appointments because I haven’t even started the first one.”

Read more at Recode here.

