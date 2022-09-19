Hacker Leaks Gameplay from Hotly Anticipated Title ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’

Footage of the upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto VI has been leaked by an individual claiming to be the same hacker behind the recent Uber infiltration.

The Verge reports that footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited newest installment in Rockstar Games’ massively popular franchise, has leaked online. A user named “teapotuberhacker” has taken credit for the leak, also claiming to have access to the game’s source code and offering to negotiate with Rockstar to prevent the release or sale of the code.

The leak appears to confirm earlier reporting that GTA VI would have both male and female playable characters that would feature in a Bonnie and Clyde-themed storyline. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says that he has verified that the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

The leaked videos of the games are being posted across social media, with new Twitter accounts dedicated solely to GTA VI leaks being created to repost the 90+ clips released by the hacker. Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has begun issuing DMCA takedown notices to remove footage from YouTube and Twitter.

The hacker behind the leak claims to be the same person that hacked Uber earlier this week. If this is true, it’s believed that the hacker is just 18 years old and has already caused damage to two major tech companies. A screenshot of the hacker’s claims can be seen below:

Rockstar Games issued an announcement that stated that they are “disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way,” but added that their work on the next GTA installment will be continuing as planned.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

