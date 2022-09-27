Frances Haugen Cashes In: Pro-Censorship Facebook ‘Whistleblower’ Launches Nonprofit

Frances Haugen, the Facebook “whistleblower” with a long history of left-wing activism, who was elevated to celebrity status by the media after she began publicly criticizing the tech giant for not censoring enough, has officially launched her nonprofit.

Unlike previous Facebook whistleblowers like Ryan Hartwig, Cassandra Spencer, and Zach McElroy, who exposed the tech company’s censorship apparatus and were largely ignored by politicians and the media, Haugen was invited to testify before legislatures around the world, was given a book deal, and received support from leftist billionaires like Pierre Omidyar.

That’s the treatment you receive when you’re a Big Tech employee who believes the biggest problem with the industry is that it doesn’t censor enough.

Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan reported on Haugen’s ambitions to launch a non-profit earlier this year. It appears that she has followed through on that goal.

Via AFP:

Whistleblower Frances Haugen — a former Facebook engineer who leaked documents suggesting the firm put profits before safety — on Thursday launched an organization devoted to fighting harm caused by social media. The new Beyond the Screen nonprofit said that its first project will be to document ways big tech is failing in its “legal and ethical obligations to society” and help come up with ways to solve those problems. “We can have social media that brings out the best in us, and that’s what Beyond the Screen is working toward,” Haugen said in a statement.

Since she was first catapulted into the public limelight by a media establishment that recognized a fellow traveler, it has emerged that Haugen was part of the same Facebook team that censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, an act which according to some studies had a pivotal effect on voter opinion going into the 2020 election.

