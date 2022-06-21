Far Left Facebook ‘Whistleblower’ Frances Haugen Wants to Build an Army of Lawyers to Take On Zuckerberg

Far-left Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen is reportedly launching a non-profit focused on holding Mark Zuckerberg’s company “accountable” for its actions. Haugen hopes to train an army of lawyers to attack Facebook (now known as Meta) and other Big Tech giants that don’t conform to her vision of the Internet.

The organization will reportedly be called Beyond the Screen and aims to focus on three goals: educating lawyers who may find themselves fighting tech firms, incentivizing investors to investigate how socially responsible a tech firm is before funding it, and giving regulators and researchers look into the internal workings of tech firms.

Haugen is reportedly working with two other people on the project and aims to raise approximately $5 million in funding to launch the organization. The report further mentions that she has already received some funding from unnamed backers. Haugen reportedly hopes that Beyond the Screen can give lawyers a better chance when facing social media companies in class-action lawsuits.

Haugen also hopes to develop a metric that investors can use to compare how different social media companies are working to protect their users. Haugen hopes to one day develop a mock social network that can be used to demonstrate and test how platforms and algorithms work.

The idea is to create a simulated social media network that will help people better understand how these platforms work and how their data is being used. Haugen told Vogue last year that she wanted to build “an open-source social network for students of all ages to learn and experiment on.”

Haugen said that her goal is to one day make her own organization obsolete as social media companies will not need ardent watchdogs. “My greatest hope is that I’m not relevant anymore,” she told Politico.

