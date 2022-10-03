Robo Hype: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla’s Underwhelming ‘Optimus’ Robot

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Lucas Nolan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a prototype of the company’s “Optimus” robot that features some AI software and sensors also used in Tesla cars. The robot did little more than wave at the audience after months of hype by Musk, leading to mockery on social media.

The Verge reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a prototype of the company’s new humanoid robot, named “Optimus.” The robot features some of the AI software and sensors included in Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance feature, but did little more than wave to the audience.

The robot was revealed at the beginning of Tesla’s 2022 AI Day presentation, in which Musk acknowledged that the company previously introduced the robot last year with “a guy in a suit,” but promised that the new demonstration would be more impressive.

Musk claims that the prototype robot that appeared on stage, walked briefly, and waved at the audience can do more than was shown at the event, but “the first time it operated without a tether was tonight on stage.”

Musk stated that the robot would cost “probably less than $20,000” and later added in a Q&A session that Tesla is good at building the AI and actuators necessary for robots due to the company’s experience producing drive units for electric cars.

Musk claims that the difference between Tesla’s robot and other “very impressive humanoid robot demonstrations” is that Tesla’s robot is designed for mass production in the “millions” of units.

Many on social media were quick to claim that Musk is likely exaggerating the abilities of his latest product, as he has done with many before. One user compared Musk and his robot to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who famously sold a blood testing machine that didn’t work.

Others pointed out that Boston Dynamics has been producing much more capable robots for some time already:

Read more at the Verge here.

