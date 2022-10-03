Robo Hype: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla’s Underwhelming ‘Optimus’ Robot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a prototype of the company’s “Optimus” robot that features some AI software and sensors also used in Tesla cars. The robot did little more than wave at the audience after months of hype by Musk, leading to mockery on social media.

The robot was revealed at the beginning of Tesla’s 2022 AI Day presentation, in which Musk acknowledged that the company previously introduced the robot last year with “a guy in a suit,” but promised that the new demonstration would be more impressive.

Musk claims that the prototype robot that appeared on stage, walked briefly, and waved at the audience can do more than was shown at the event, but “the first time it operated without a tether was tonight on stage.”

Musk stated that the robot would cost “probably less than $20,000” and later added in a Q&A session that Tesla is good at building the AI and actuators necessary for robots due to the company’s experience producing drive units for electric cars.

Musk claims that the difference between Tesla’s robot and other “very impressive humanoid robot demonstrations” is that Tesla’s robot is designed for mass production in the “millions” of units.

Many on social media were quick to claim that Musk is likely exaggerating the abilities of his latest product, as he has done with many before. One user compared Musk and his robot to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who famously sold a blood testing machine that didn’t work.

Elon Musk presenting the Tesla robot. pic.twitter.com/VCE5FAJExM — Sir Rugpull (@DrHOSP1) October 1, 2022

Elon’s robot has the agility of someone learning how to walk again after an accident in a self driving tesla — eve6 (@Eve6) October 1, 2022

Others pointed out that Boston Dynamics has been producing much more capable robots for some time already:

Tesla just unveiled its much-hyped robot, which is meant to replace human laborers. There were 4 handlers to keep the robot from falling over. Meanwhile live footage of Boston Dynamics HQ: pic.twitter.com/LWcaTDfHWg — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺 (@DataDrivenMD) October 1, 2022

No, this isn't the Tesla robot, it's what the Tesla robot wishes it will be when it launches in in 3-5 yearspic.twitter.com/UH8PbUPfmQ — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺 (@DataDrivenMD) October 1, 2022

Boston Dynamics robots can run, do backflips and somersaults. Tesla robot can creep down a back passageway without waking anybody — James Bareham (@Happicamp) October 1, 2022

You’ve gotta be pretty deep in the cult to think his “robot” is in any way impressive or an improvement on anything that already exists. Boston Dynamics has been working on this stuff for ages, but Tesla spins up some breakthrough in a few months? It’s all smoke and mirrors. — Paris Marx (@parismarx) October 1, 2022

Tesla: ok so that computer can’t drive a car, but did you know it can drive a robot we made in 6 days — Greg Wester (@gwestr) October 1, 2022

So sad to see $TSLA fooling investors with a DIY robot kit from alibaba to hide their declining sales and stuck in the mud FSD project. $TSLA $TSLAQ #Tesla — JohnQ (@ROTANGll) October 1, 2022

It's remarkable that Tesla has failed to make their robot walk as well in a simulator as Honda made a robot walk in real life more than 20 years ago and are out and about fishing for compliments over it. https://t.co/bN8PAuXchf — Tim Baxter (@timinclimate) October 1, 2022

One reason I’m convinced Elon is actually done: His superpower used to be manipulating media attention and converting it to market share. Last night he promised an autonomous robot that would fundamentally transform civilization. Here’s Tesla’s five-day stock performance. pic.twitter.com/WKPPqmIAwD — dave karpf (@davekarpf) October 1, 2022

The Tesla Stans are out in full force defending Elon's next scam. What I don't understand is why they need robots when Elon's stans will already do whatever he tells them? — John Smith (@John_Smith_012) October 1, 2022

