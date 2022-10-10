Electric Vehicle Fail: Rivian Recalls Nearly All Trucks Produced Due to Flaw that Could Cause Loss of Control

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said on Friday that it is recalling nearly all of its vehicles because the company had improperly installed fasteners, which could potentially cause the loss of steering control.

Rivian Automotive, an EV startup founded in 2009, is recalling roughly 13,000 vehicles built in 2021 and 2022 after it was discovered that a fastener connecting the upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly installed, according to multiple reports including the Wall Street Journal.

While there have been several reports from customers possibly related to the issue, there are no known injuries stemming from the problem, a Rivian spokesperson said.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe urged customers in a letter to stop driving their vehicles if they experience any problems with steering or suspension, writing, “It’s important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall.”

“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Scaringe wrote.

The company added that “The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible.”

Rivian says it can fix the problem with the loose fasteners in just a matter of minutes, adding that it expects to have all the vehicles repaired within 30 days.

After the company went public last year, it saw its market value soar past Ford and General Motors, putting it right behind Tesla. But recent challenges may have hindered that initial success, as Rivian’s stock is down nearly 67 percent so far this year.

Moreover, this is Rivian’s third recall since it started vehicle production late last year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

In May, the company recalled about 500 vehicles after finding a problem that could cause passenger airbags to fail. In August, Rivian recalled over 200 vehicles after discovering issues with the installation of seat belt anchors in some vehicles.

