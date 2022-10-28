Elon Musk Announces ‘Content Moderation Council’ to Oversee Twitter Unbanning

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is convening a “content moderation council” to consider major content decisions and account reinstatements on the platform. Musk promises the notoriously left-wing platform will include “widely diverse viewpoints” on the council.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” said Musk in a tweet on the platform he now owns. “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

The months-long process of acquiring the company ended today as the world’s wealthiest man closed a $44 billion deal to acquire the company.

After Musk attempted to withdraw from the deal citing concerns over bot numbers, Twitter took him to court to ensure the deal went through. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO later agreed to buy Twitter at the original price, with a Delaware court imposing a deadline of 28 October to close the deal, which Musk has now met.

Top Twitter staff including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and the notoriously leftist, pro-censorship head of legal policy, Vijaya Gadde, have left the company, with Musk expected to serve as interim CEO.

Massive staffing cuts are expected at the company, with documents obtained by the Washington Post revealing Musk wants to slash staff numbers by 75 percent.

The prospect of Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” taking over the company caused shockwaves on the establishment left, which has relied on friendly social media companies to censor their political opponents.

As Breitbart News reported in May of this year, a coalition of shadowy globalist nonprofits backed by leftist dark money, including from frequent Musk opponent Bill Gates, teamed up to oppose the SpaceX CEO’s purchase of Twitter.

A letter signed by the globalist-leftist coalition called on shareholders to “Stop the Deal,” warning that the restoration of free speech on Twitter would “provide a megaphone to extremists who traffic in disinformation, hate, and harassment.”

