Report: Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off 75% of Twitter’s Employees

Massive layoffs could be on the horizon for the far-left social platform Twitter in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post. In one presentation to potential investors in his takeover bid, Elon Musk reportedly states that he plans to lay off 75% of the company’s 7,500 workers.

According to the Post, Elon Musk has told potential investors in his bid to buy Twitter that he plans to cut the workforce by nearly 75 percent. But even if Musk does not take over the company, Twitter plans to slash nearly a quarter of employees due to a massive payroll cut.

Via the Washington Post:

Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy the company that he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 workers, whittling the company down to a skeleton staff of just over 2,000. Even if Musk’s Twitter deal falls through — and there’s little indication now that it will — big cuts are expected: Twitter’s current management planned to pare the company’s payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, according to corporate documents and interviews with people familiar with the company’s deliberations. The company also planned to make major cuts to its infrastructure, including data centers that keep the site functioning for more than 200 million users that log on each day.

The Post makes clear the corporate media’s chief concern about such cuts: that they would potentially “[cripple] the service’s ability to combat misinformation, hate speech and spam.”

An email obtained by the post sent to all employees from Twitter’s top lawyer, Sean Edgett, says the company’s own “cost savings discussions,” involving the potential $800 million payroll cut, were put on hold due to Musk’s ongoing attempt to acquire the company.

The news comes amid a wider slump in the tech industry, with Facebook recently announcing a hiring freeze and Amazon closing all but one of its U.S.-based customer call centers.

