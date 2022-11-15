Bankrupt FTX Included ‘TRUMPLOSE’ Prediction Token on Balance Sheet

The balance sheet of FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange founded by Democrat megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried, includes $7.4 million of a cryptocurrency token called “TRUMPLOSE.”

The presence of the token on the exchange’s balance sheet has turned heads, given Bankman-Fried’s highly publicized bankrolling of the Democratic party.

The disgraced crypto CEO was Joe Biden’s second-biggest donor in 2020, spending roughly $10 million to help get the President elected.

Bankman-Fried was also active in this year’s midterm elections, spending $37 million to help Democrat candidates get elected per Axios, a figure that once again made him the party’s second-largest donor.

With Bankman-Fried now facing a federal investigation for mishandling customer funds, Democrats are trying to distance themselves from the fallout, with some candidates donating the tainted FTX money to charity.

Despite Bankman-Fried’s ties to the Democrat party, however, the “TRUMPLOSE” token does not appear to be connected to his electioneering efforts.

As explained by Coindesk, the token was used in the exchange’s prediction markets. Paired with the “TRUMPWIN” token, it allowed FTX users to bet on either a Trump victory or a Trump loss in 2020.

Such prediction markets are commonplace in the crypto world, and despite Bankman-Fried’s status as a Democrat megadonor, the “TRUMPLOSE” token does not appear to be a part of it.

The crypto CEO is the son of another top Democrat fundraiser, Stanford law professor Barbara Fried, who founded Mind The Gap, a secretive political action committee that funnels money from Silicon Valley’s wealthy elite to Democrat candidates. Mind The Gap has reportedly raised $140 million for Democrats.

Bankman-Fried does not attempt to hide his Democrat sympathies. As recently as April of this year, the crypto CEO was meeting with top Biden advisors at the White House. Now associated with alleged financial fraud on a massive scale, Democrats and the Biden Administration will likely be racing to distance themselves from the now-toxic crypto CEO.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.