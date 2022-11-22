Social Media Conservatives Mock Rep. Adam Kinzinger After He Threatens Catturd over Meme

Outgoing “Pelosi Republican” Adam Kinzinger had a public meltdown on social media over a meme regarding the war in Ukraine and as a result, threatened popular Twitter account Catturd. Conservatives had a field day mocking the Never Trump Republican infamous for crying during a January 6 Committee hearing.

“It’s dumb that I’m laughing way too hard at this,” author and Conservative wit Catturd wrote on Twitter, sharing a meme depicting a cartoon character simultaneously crying blue and urinating yellow, which formed the colors of the Ukrainian flag underneath him.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted to Catturd’s tweet, writing, “Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko. Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors.”

Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors. pic.twitter.com/NrAhC4eAfW — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 22, 2022

“Sitting congressman threatens violence against a U.S. citizen over laughing at a meme they found funny,” Catturd said of Kinzinger’s reaction. “I can’t stop laughing at this infant.”

Sitting congressman threatens violence against a U.S. citizen over laughing at a meme they found funny. 😂 I can’t stop laughing at this infant. https://t.co/97SCSxEEJi — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 22, 2022

Catturd was not the only social media conservative laughing at the outgoing congressman clutching his pearls over a meme.

James Woods mocked a Congressman squaring up with a cartoon cat.

The Battle of the Titans! pic.twitter.com/GwfunxAQ6P — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 22, 2022

Kinzinger was swiftly mocked by Twitter users, one of whom modified the original meme to make it so that it was Kinzinger crying and urinating, rather than the cartoon character.

Greatest Meme of all time! 💯🎯 pic.twitter.com/T4YNRqqSl3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 22, 2022

“Kinzinger is such a grease fire that he’s not even gonna be able to capitalize on his Anti-Trumpism and turn it into post-Congress dollars. Dude is just a walking disaster waiting to happen,” Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated Jesse Kelly Show, wrote.

Kinzinger is such a grease fire that he’s not even gonna be able to capitalize on his Anti-Trumpism and turn it into post-Congress dollars. Dude is just a walking disaster waiting to happen. https://t.co/zXUqaX4qqd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 22, 2022

A slew of others also dunked on the congressman.

You're publicly threatening an account called "cat turd" for thinking that a meme is funny Reevaluate your life choices — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 22, 2022

Kinzinger is crying again. https://t.co/hPnaidQrYP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 22, 2022

“It will not end well for you.” Hahaha pic.twitter.com/hfiOFJY4eH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 22, 2022

Hey @AdamKinzinger, now that it’s the morning, I wanted to ask you if you were drunk or high when you sent this tweet threatening to physically attack @catturd2? https://t.co/MF8afFKCff — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 22, 2022

Daughter: "Daddy why did you beat that man up?" Adam: "He posted a meme on Twitter that hurt my feelings." — Zac F (@Zac4Liberty) November 22, 2022

Weekend warrior thinks he is tough but cries constantly on tv. Lol — Mr30Below (@mr30below) November 22, 2022

Did you just threaten violence against an animated cat — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 22, 2022

Did you just threaten a cartoon cat? Lolol — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 22, 2022

Adam, chill. You’ve been reading your own bio far too often. You’re not a “real warrior” and you’re talking to a dude who goes by @catturd2. You’re going back to your job as a tanker pilot. You’re not dropping bombs over Tokyo. Adios. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 22, 2022

Bahahahahahaha. Keep sending billions to Ukraine while our own people live in the streets and there’s nothing for them. You are such a fucking hack — marc anthony (@RitchDestiny) November 22, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.