Social Media Conservatives Mock Rep. Adam Kinzinger After He Threatens Catturd over Meme

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) gets emotional as he speaks during a hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Members of law enforcement testified …
Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Outgoing “Pelosi Republican” Adam Kinzinger had a public meltdown on social media over a meme regarding the war in Ukraine and as a result, threatened popular Twitter account Catturd. Conservatives had a field day mocking the Never Trump Republican infamous for crying during a January 6 Committee hearing.

“It’s dumb that I’m laughing way too hard at this,” author and Conservative wit Catturd wrote on Twitter, sharing a meme depicting a cartoon character simultaneously crying blue and urinating yellow, which formed the colors of the Ukrainian flag underneath him.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted to Catturd’s tweet, writing, “Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko. Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors.”

“Sitting congressman threatens violence against a U.S. citizen over laughing at a meme they found funny,” Catturd said of Kinzinger’s reaction. “I can’t stop laughing at this infant.”

Catturd was not the only social media conservative laughing at the outgoing congressman clutching his pearls over a meme.

James Woods mocked a Congressman squaring up with a cartoon cat.

Kinzinger was swiftly mocked by Twitter users, one of whom modified the original meme to make it so that it was Kinzinger crying and urinating, rather than the cartoon character.

“Kinzinger is such a grease fire that he’s not even gonna be able to capitalize on his Anti-Trumpism and turn it into post-Congress dollars. Dude is just a walking disaster waiting to happen,” Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated Jesse Kelly Show, wrote.

A slew of others also dunked on the congressman.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.