Report: Crypto Failure and Democrat Super Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Invested $100 Million in Elon Musk’s Twitter

A recent report from Semafor claims that while new Twitter owner Elon Musk has mocked former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, stating that his “bullshit meter was redlining” when he met the crypto exchange’s founder, in May he invited Bankman-Fried to roll the $100 million stake in Twitter into the new privately held Twitter controlled by Musk.

According to Semafor, a publication in which Bankman-Fried has invested, a previously unreported message set off a chain of events that connected the two men whose companies are both facing difficulties. Bankman-Fried owns a large portion of public stock in Twitter, and Musk, who has publicly disassociated himself from the crypto entrepreneur since FTX failed earlier this month, now counts him as a financial ally in his quest to overhaul Twitter.

One portion of the messages between Musk and Bankman-Fried surfaced in a Delaware court in the summer when Twitter was suing Musk to force him to close the deal to purchase the company. “Sorry, who is sending this message?” Musk texted Bankman-Fried.

But between that comment are undisclosed messages in which Sam Bankman-Fried expressed his excitement at Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Bankman-Fried told Musk that he was laying low ahead of an upcoming congressional hearing and wouldn’t be able to invest new money into Twitter but had approximately $100 million of stock that he’d like to contribute to the deal.

Will MacAskill, Bankman-Fried’s philanthropic adviser, texted Musk on March 29 to suggest a “possible joint effort” between the two billionaires to purchase Twitter. MacAskill told Musk that it would “be easy” for Bankman-Fried to commit up to $3 billion to such a bid. Musk’s banker, Michael grimes, later added that Bankman-Fried agreed to commit between $5 and $10 billion to the deal.

Bankman-Fried and Musk reportedly later spoke on the phone, according to Axios. However, after this conversation, Bankman-Fried reportedly chose not to invest additional capital. But he did, as musk suggested, contribute his $100 million in stock towards the privatized version of Twitter.

Since the collapse of FTX, Musk has publicly trashed his current Twitter-owning partner. “Everyone was talking about him like he’s walking on water and has a zillion dollars,” Musk said during a Twitter Spaces conversation on November 12, the day after FTX filed for bankruptcy. “And that [was] not my impression… there’s something wrong.”

