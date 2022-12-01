‘Get the F*ck Off Our Campus:’ Leftist Students Have Meltdown over Charlie Kirk Event at University of New Mexico

Riot police were called at the University of New Mexico (UNM) on Wednesday in response to protesters having a collective meltdown over Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s presence on campus.

The conservative firebrand posted video footage of the incident, which showed a mob of protesters wielding signs and shouting expletives, such as “Fuck Charlie Kirk,” and “Get the fuck off our campus.”

Watch Below:

My welcoming committee at University of New Mexico for tonight's event. pic.twitter.com/Hly07XXsz4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2022

In another video clip, Kirk can be seen waving at protestors, as they continue to have a collective meltdown.

Watch Below:

Charlie Kirk greets large gathering of unemployed adult incels pic.twitter.com/RbfUkC1qtT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2022

Additional video footage shows an angle from the protesters’ worm’s-eye view.

“Fuck you!” protestors shouted.

“Come off your high horse and let’s fucking taste it!” another protester bizarrely exclaimed.

Watch Below:

Alt Angle of my adoring fans at the University of New Mexico https://t.co/LZWI4N41rU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2022

“I’m Lisa, I’m Antifa,” a drum-playing protester disclosed in another video clip.

Another protester can be heard threatening violence against a reporter through a megaphone in an expletive-laden tirade.

“Fucking coward. Fucking asshole. Fucking get the fuck off our campus. You don’t fucking belong here, you fucking pussy. Come up off the fucking line. Come on you fucking pussy. Fuck you up,” the protestor declared.

“Hey, the cops are telling you to get back before I fucking sock you, fucking pussy,” the protester added.

Watch Below:

“GET THE F*** OFF OUR CAMPUS” University of New Mexico: Antifa and other far-left protesters, some dressed in black bloc, are outside of the Student Union building on Campus to protest @FrontlinesShow | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/kG07vD7kCQ — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) December 1, 2022

The leftist protesters were eventually met by state police in riot gear, who forced the mob to step back.

Additional video footage shows one protester in a tussle with the riot police.

Watch Below:

Three people were detained before being given a summons and escorted off campus, according to a report by KRQE, which added that there has no been update on the charges they are facing as of Wednesday night.

The University of New Mexico did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

