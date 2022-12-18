Far-left Washington Post activist Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter on Saturday night, with Elon Musk outlining the action came in relation to a “prior doxxing action.”

“Doxxing” is the term used to describe the act of posting the personal information about private individuals who wish to remain anonymous.

Lorenz claimed in a Substack post the Twitter CEO was directly involved in the suspension. She also alleged she did not – and has not – violated Twitter’s terms of service.

“Earlier tonight, Elon Musk suspended my Twitter account,” Lorenz wrote.

In the brief post, Lorenz said she only had three tweets live on her account at the time of the suspension — two of which included links to her other social media accounts, and a third was a tweet sent to Musk.

The former Daily Beast reporter called Musk’s action “super crazy” in a video she shared on TikTok Saturday.

“Elon seems to banning anyone who disagrees with him,” Lorenz continued.

Musk issued his response by saying previous actions – not current tweets – initiated his move which will ultimately be temporary.

Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account. Will be lifted shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Musk suspended half a dozen journalists from the Washington Post, CNN, New York Times and other publications earlier this week as he claimed they shared links to his personal real-time location — information the Twitter CEO referred to as “assassination coordinates.”

Earlier this year Lorenz drew criticism for her past actions in “doxxing” teenagers and errors in her work.

Previous to that incident, in April she was excoriated for “doxxing” the anonymous, private woman who operates the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok.”

Lorenz defended her decision to reveal the woman’s identity, tweeting: “Reporters make phone calls, send messages, show up places, and knock on doors when reporting out a story.”

Lorenz added: “I reported this story out extensively, using every tool I had, to ensure I had the correct woman.”

No timeline has been given for her return to Twitter.