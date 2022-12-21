Elon Musk Claims He Will Step Down as Twitter CEO Once He Finds a Successor

Twitter owner Elon Musk said that he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job.”

Two days after polling his 122 million followers as to whether he should step down as the leader of his newly-purchased social media website Twitter, Elon Musk has stated that he plans to give up the role of CEO once he finds “someone fool enough to take the job.” The majority of the 17.5 million accounts that voted in the poll voted for Musk to step down.

However, Musk remained silent following the results of the poll, and when he tweeted again he replied to users who cast doubt on the poll results and suggested that Twitter may change its polling feature so only users who paid for the Twitter Blue service could vote.

Late on Tuesday, Musk tweeted that he would resign after finding a successor and would “just run the software & servers teams,” in the future.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Many seemed surprised by this move; however, Musk has actually said for some time that he did not plan to remain as CEO of Twitter permanently.

In November, Musk stated while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion compensation package at Tesla was based on easy-to-achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors that he plans to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

So while some seemed extremely distressed at the idea of Musk stepping down, he has signaled from almost the beginning of his time at Twitter that he will not be a permanent CEO. And given calls from many extremely high-profile investors at Tesla to return to the electric car company or appoint a new CEO, that move may come sooner rather than later.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan