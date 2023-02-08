Wokeness Tracker: 1792 Exchange Releases Index of Political Bias at 1,000+ Companies

The 1792 exchange, a new nonprofit seeking to counter the rise of “woke capitalism” and the leftist trend of Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance (ESG), the umbrella strategy for pushing progressive agendas into corporate boardrooms, has compiled an index of over 1,000 companies to evaluate their political biases.

The index, called the Corporate Bias Ratings, evaluates companies based on “the likelihood a company will cancel a contract or client, or boycott, divest, or deny services based on views or beliefs.”

Companies are graded on a three-stage variant: green (low risk), amber (medium risk) and red (high risk). Red-rated companies are deemed to be the most likely to engage in cancel culture.

The highest-risk companies include some of the world’s most prominent and powerful, including tech companies like Google and Amazon, financial giants like Deutsche Bank, and pharmaceutical companies like Bristol Myers Squibb among others.

Various criteria can contribute to a company getting a low rating, including the use of company funds to push politically partisan causes, the censorship or cancellation of clients and customers based on their viewpoints, and the use of ideologically-biased trainings for employees, such as those under the umbrella of “critical race theory.”

Paul Fitzpatrick, president of the 1792 exchange, said the goal of his organization was to equip investors and consumers with better information about companies.

“This report is one data point, not intended to provide investment advice or evaluate the quality of services,” said Fitzpatrick. “We want people to do their own homework. But we also want them to be informed — and for employees to understand what employers are doing, to be empowered and knowledgeable to act in their own interests.”

“Imagine you donate to a certain cause or are seen wearing a certain hat at a political rally, and then you have your services denied at a big corporation,” he said. “The idea is to equip those who are vulnerable.”

