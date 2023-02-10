Mark Zuckerberg Restores Donald Trump’s Account on Facebook and Instagram

Former President Donald Trump can now post on Facebook and Instagram after having his accounts restored by Mark Zuckerberg and the Masters of the Universe.

The Hill reports that Facebook has agreed to restore former President Trump’s accounts across the platform. Former President Trump was suspended across all Facebook platforms following the events of January 6th at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram have now been restored, according to a spokesperson for the company, who cited a statement from January 25 that said that the account would be restored in the “coming weeks.” Trump still has a sizable following on Facebook and Instagram, with over 23 million and 34 million followers, respectively. His most recent Facebook post, requesting “everyone” at the Capitol to “remain peaceful.” was still from January 6, 2021, as of Friday morning.

After launching his own platform, Truth Social, in response to the ban, Trump has not yet indicated whether he will rejoin Facebook or Instagram. However, Facebook has been a significant component of his prior fundraising efforts. Trump’s return to the platform was approved without the company’s oversight board’s input, but the social media giant claims that it did so as it believed the “risk” that former President Trump posed to public safety had “sufficiently decreased” since the January 6 protests.

As a result, a spokesperson declared last month: “As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said. “However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Following a nearly two-year suspension from the platform, Twitter restored Trump’s account in November 2022 under the direction of new CEO Elon Musk. However, since the ban was lifted, he has not tweeted from the account. Trump reportedly signed an exclusivity agreement with Truth Social that ends in June.

Read more at the Hill here.

