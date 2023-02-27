Elon Lays Off More Twitter Employees – Including Hardcore Musk Loyalists

Twitter has laid off another round of employees — with many being hardcore Musk loyalists. One high-level Elon loyalist had recently been sleeping in the office to meet Musk’s demanding schedule. She previously tweeted, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.” Her loyalty has now been rewarded with a pink slip.

The Information reports that Twitter has conducted yet another round of unexpected layoffs as the company’s revenue continues to plunge. The company reportedly laid off 50 employees on Saturday across multiple departments. The layoffs also reportedly include “hardcore Musk loyalist” according to Zoë Schiffer of Platformer.

Schiffer noted that among the layoffs is Esther Crawford, the chief executive of Twitter Payments, who tweeted in early November that she was sleeping at the Twitter offices to meet deadlines, stating: “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

Martijn de Kuijper, a senior product manager who founded Twitter’s newsletter tool Revue, tweeted that he had been locked out of his email account at the company. “Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over.”

Twitter’s headcount has fallen by 70 percent since Musk’s takeover in October, and the company’s main source of revenue, advertising, has taken a drastic downturn. The site has also been plagued by glitches, as recently as early February, users found themselves unable to send messages with an error stating that they were “over the daily limit of sending tweets.”

Breitbart News reported on the company’s massive layoff in November:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Twitter told employees on Thursday that it will be notifying staff of mass layoffs on Friday. This move comes shortly after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company and warning that he plans to cut Twitter’s staff of approximately 7,500 employees to just over 2,000. Employees should receive an email by 9:00 a.m. PT Friday about whether they are affected, according to the email seen by the Journal. Employees of Twitter have been preparing for layoffs since Musk’s takeover was announced. One Twitter investor said that up to 50 percent of staffers could be dismissed, and employees would be evaluated to determine how many would be terminated.

