You’ve Got Mail: Elon Musk’s Twitter to Inform Employees of Mass Layoffs Via Email Friday

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s Twitter notified workers that mass layoffs would be announced on Friday via an email. Employees being let go by the social media platform will receive an email on their personal account, while workers that keep their jobs will receive an email on their work email. The major layoff comes about a week after Elon Musk acquired the far-left social media platform.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Twitter told employees on Thursday that it will be notifying staff of mass layoffs on Friday. This move comes shortly after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company and warning that he plans to cut Twitter’s staff of approximately 7,500 employees to just over 2,000.

Employees should receive an email by 9:00 a.m. PT Friday about whether they are affected, according to the email seen by the Journal.

Employees of Twitter have been preparing for layoffs since Musk’s takeover was announced. One Twitter investor said that up to 50 percent of staffers could be dismissed, and employees would be evaluated to determine how many would be terminated.

According to people familiar with the matter, between 2,000 and 3,750 jobs are expected to be cut, representing around half of the company’s workforce at the beginning of 2022, based on a regulatory filing.

Multiple journalists and outlets posted what they claim to be the communication alerting employees of the impending layoffs on Thursday.

Here is the email Twitter employees have received bracing them for Elon Musk's job cuts👇 pic.twitter.com/k5s7vyk5rJ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 4, 2022

Elon Musk has long dismissed managerial positions as unimportant, instead favoring skilled technicians. Shortly after taking over Twitter, he posted, “There seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding,” in response to a user who asked what he considered Twitter’s biggest issue.

Employees at Twitter reported that more than 1,000 people had lost their jobs as of 11:00 p.m. PT on Thursday night, based on messages seen by Business Insider and interviews with employees. Workers failed to gain access to services such as Slack and email starting around 8:00 p.m. PT.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan