Rep. Jim Jordan Destroys Democrat Claim that Government Never Told Twitter to Censor

House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) easily disproved a false allegation from Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) during a hearing of the new House Subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government.

“You cannot find actual evidence of any direct government censorship of any lawful speech. And when I saw lawful, I mean non-criminal speech,” claimed Rep. Goldman.

“I’ll give you one,” responded Jordan. “I’ll ask unanimous consent to enter into the record the following email from Clark Humphrey, executive office of the presidency, White House office, January 23 2021. That’s the Biden administration.”

“This goes to Twitter: ‘Hey, folks… just wanted to flag the below tweet. And I’m wondering if we can get moving on the process for having it removed ASAP. And then if we can keep an eye out for tweets that fall in this same genre, that would be great.'”

“The gentleman’s point was, [that] at no time did government try to tell Twitter to specifically remove something.”

The Democrat countered that his comments were restricted to lawful speech, casting doubt on whether the tweet — from Robert Kennedy Jr. — was lawful. Rep. Jordan then revealed that the tweet concerned the death of former baseball star Hank Aaron after taking the coronavirus vaccine — a perfectly lawful topic.

The exchange occurred during a hearing of the new House Subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, a new subcommittee formed by the Republicans which is investigating the Biden Administration and deep state’s use of federal power to censor and infringe on the rights of Americans.

The hearing, which included Twitter Files journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger as witnesses, was marked by acrimonious exchanges between Democrats and Republicans on the committee.

At one point, the Democrat ranking member falsely accused the two journalists of “threatening” Twitter employees with their reporting, leading to a stern rebuke from Jordan.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.