AI Develops Cancer Drug in 30 Days, Predicts Life Expectancy with 80% Accuracy

AI technologies invented by scientists at the University of British Columbia and B.C. Cancer has succeeded in discovering a previously-unknown treatment pathway for an aggressive form of liver cancer, designing a new drug to treat it in the process.

The team also deployed AI to determine a patient’s life expectancy, by having it analyze doctors’ notes. The AI reportedly has an 80 percent accuracy rate in its predictions.

The medical advances came about thanks to AlphaFold, a protein structure database featuring AI analysis that can design potential medicines. The team’s work focused on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is a common and aggressive form of liver cancer.

Via the Daily Mail:

The feat was accomplished in just 30 days from target selection and after only synthesizing seven compounds. …. The system used to predict life expectancy used natural language processing (NLP)—a branch of AI that understands complex human language—to analyze oncologist notes following a patient’s initial consultation visit. The model identified characteristics unique to each patient, predicting six month, 36 months and 60 months survival with greater than 80 percent accuracy.

AI has become the chief object of attention in the world of tech, as other parts of the industry continue their protracted slump. The value of AI companies has soared, and mentions of AI technology in investor calls is up over 75 percent.

Microsoft, the company bankrolling OpenAI’s GPT technology, has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a new supercomputer to power the product, while Google, Facebook, and China’s Baidu are rapidly shifting resources to AI in a dash to catch up.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.