DOJ: Disgraced FTX CEO & Democrat Super Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Paid $40 Million in Bribes to Chinese Official

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The Bloomberg Crypto Summit brings together top names from the worlds of tokens, blockchain, Web3, NFTs, decentralized finance, economics, investing, venture capital, and …
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Disgraced FTX CEO and Democrat megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried paid over $40 million in bribes to at least one Chinese government official, the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged in a new indictment on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say that Bankman-Fried and his associates “directed and caused the transfer” of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency “intended for the benefit of one or more Chinese government officials in order to influence and induce them” to unfreeze some accounts belonging to the FTX co-founder’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, according to a report by CNBC.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (second on left) is led away in handcuffs by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 13, 2022. (MARIO DUNCANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Alameda Research accounts were the target of a freezing order from Chinese police “in or around” November 2021, the DOJ says.

The new indictment also claims that Bankman-Fried and others tried “numerous methods” to unfreeze the accounts, which contained roughly $1 billion in cryptocurrency.

After their efforts failed, the disgraced FTX co-founder allegedly directed a multi-million dollar bribe to unfreeze the accounts. Once the accounts were unlocked, Alameda Research used the assets to continue funding its loss-generating trades,

By November 2022, FTX and Alameda Research collapsed after Bankman-Fried told investors that the cryptocurrency exchange was facing a major shortfall of up to $8 billion from withdrawal requests and needed emergency funding. Shortly after that, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Alameda Research shut down.

In December, Bankman-Fried was charged with eight criminal accounts, including securities fraud and money laundering. Last month, the disgraced FTX co-founder was hit with four more charges relating to commodities fraud and making unlawful political contributions.

In January, the 30-year-old pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court.

The latest indictment on Tuesday suggests that the federal government has obtained new evidence about Bankman-Fried’s international dealings.

Moreover, the charges come one day after regulators hit crypto exchange Binance with allegations of facilitating terrorist financing and violations of U.S. derivatives law, CNBC noted.

While Bankman-Fried faces his charges, his collapsed FTX company remains entangled in bankruptcy court proceedings.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.