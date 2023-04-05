‘A Day of Prayer’ Christian Revival Tour Visits Nashville with Turning Point USA Faith, Let Us Worship

A Day of Prayer Christian revival tour, a partnership between Let Us Worship and Turning Point USA Faith, visited the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville last weekend to deliver a message of hope in the wake of a transgender individual carrying out a mass shooting at a nearby Christian school, where she killed six people, three of them 9-year-old children.

Evangelist Sean Feucht and others gathered at the sing and pray at War Memorial Plaza, where Feucht began by reading Bible verse Jeremiah 33:6, according to a report by the Tennessean.

“No matter what you’ve gone through, I will bring health and healing,” he said. “I will heal my people and let them enjoy abundance, peace, and security.”

Feucht added that the tour made its stop in Nashville to “respond to the tragedy and trauma with peace, with faith, with hope, and with prayer.”

“Only God can bring healing to this city,” he added.

Gabe Craig/Let Us Worship

On March 27, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who believed she was a male, stalked the halls of Covenant School in Nashville, where she killed three children and three adults before she was successfully taken down by authorities.

“I want to say with all compassion, with all sensitivity, and with no flippancy at all that Hallie, Evelyn, William, Katherina, Cynthia, and Mike were welcomed into their prepared place in Heaven by the son of God himself,” Feucht said of Hale’s six victims.

“Let’s not let trouble, anxiety and worry overshadow the hope of Heaven. Heaven is a place where life reigns and death dies,” he added.

State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) was the only politician to address the crowd, the Tennessean noted.

“There are very few things that are as beautiful to see as the kingdom gathered here in a public square to worship our almighty God,” Johnson said. “I felt led to read Psalm 34:18: ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.'”

A Turning Point USA Faith spokesperson told Breitbart News that $22,000 was raised for the families affected by the mass shooting at Covenant School.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.