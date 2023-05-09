Apple Legend Steve Wozniak Warns of AI’s Potential to Create Scams and Hoaxes

Apple co-founder and computing legend Steve Wozniak has issued a warning about the potential for artificial intelligence to make scams and hoaxes more challenging to identify, urging for clear labeling and regulation of AI-generated content.

BBC News reports that Steve Wozniak, the legendary co-founder of Apple, has issued a warning about the risk that artificial intelligence will make it harder to spot hoaxes and false information, calling for clear labeling and regulation of AI-generated content.

Wozniak expressed his worries that bad actors could use sophisticated AI technology in an interview with the BBC. “AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” he said. Although he does not think AI will replace people because it lacks emotion, he warned about how sophisticated AI models like ChatGPT can produce text that “sounds so intelligent,” making it more difficult to detect scams and false information.

Wozniak, a tech industry veteran and computing pioneer, called for greater accountability on the part of major tech firms, stating, “A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI.” He also voiced skepticism about regulators’ ability to effectively address the issue, noting, “I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad.”

Wozniak compared the present state of AI to the early days of the internet and stressed the significance of learning from missed opportunities in the past and better educating people to spot fraud and malicious attempts to access personal information. He believes that while “we can’t stop the technology,” society can adapt by educating individuals to be more vigilant in the face of potential threats.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, recently emphasized the need for a deliberate and thoughtful approach to AI integration, echoing Wozniak’s sentiments. Cook told investors, “We view AI as huge, and we’ll continue weaving it into our products on a very thoughtful basis.”

