TikTok Claims Montana’s Ban Violates First Amendment

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has claimed the state of Montana’s ban on the app violates the First Amendment rights of users in the state.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, TikTok became the first state to issue a full-scale ban on the social media giant, fearing its connection to communist-controlled China could compromise people’s privacy.

When issuing the ban, Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said the law would “protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.”

“The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented,” Gianforte said.

“Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,” the governor added.

A former executive at ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, says the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had “supreme access” to all data held by the Chinese tech company, including on servers in the United States. https://t.co/9UbtIK1Uux — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 18, 2023

In response, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwette said in a statement that Gianforte “has signed a bill that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state.”

“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside Montana,” she said.

As Fox Business noted, the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana and NetChoice both denounced the law as being unconstitutional.

Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU of Montana, said the ban tramples “on the free speech of hundreds of thousands of Montanans who use the app to express themselves, gather information and run their small business, in the name of anti-Chinese sentiment.”