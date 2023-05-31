NASA’s dedicated task force charged with looking into UFO sightings over the United States will meet the public on Wednesday in an exercise that will also see it taking questions.

UPI reports the space agency will livestream the four-hour event on its website with a start scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The public event comes 24-hours after Breitbart News reported Dr. Garry Nolan, a professor at Stanford University’s medical school who worked with the CIA to analyze U.S. personnel who developed medical issues after alleged contact with UFOs, has stated that extraterrestrial life not only exists, but walks among us.

Dr. Nolan made his comments on a panel at the recent Salt iConnections conference in Manhattan, New York, which featured panels on a variety of topics including geopolitics, economics, and finance.

NASA last June announced its intent to form the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) independent study group before damping down expectations by releasing a statement at the time that asserted, “There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin.”

In 2021 the current White House administration said it took the existence of UFO’s “very seriously”— just days after President Joe Biden dodged the question at a press conference.

“We take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft, identified or unidentified, very seriously and investigate each one,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, as Breitbart News reported.

Psaki spoke about UFOs or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) during the daily press briefing at the White House.

She confirmed Director of National Intelligence was working on producing a report about what the government knew about UFOs, as required in a coronavirus rescue bill signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“We’re aware of the report requirements and our team at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is of course actively working on that report,” Psaki said.

Since then the UAP group has introduced 16 experts from different fields it was consulting to form a study group designed to explore the phenomena.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington said in a statement in October.

The UPI report sets out the study group was formed in part due to the reaction stemming from a 2021 report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concluding it did not have enough information to form an explanation for 143 of 144 UAP reports received since 2004.

At the time, that report found a “handful” of those cases did “appear to demonstrate advanced technology.”

In a newly unclassified report released this past January, UPI reports the ODNI said it had received 366 new reports of UAPs since March 2021. The report found UAP reporting “is increasing,” giving the government “greater awareness of airspace and increased opportunity to resolve” the incidents.

The Pentagon was able to characterize 163 as “balloon or balloon-like entities,” while another 26 were identified as drones, and six others attributed to “birds, weather events or airborne debris like plastic bags.”

Wednesday’s report and discussion panel “is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations. The report will inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP.”