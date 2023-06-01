Turning Point Action Pledges $5 Million to Fund Wisconsin Ballot Chasing Efforts with Scott Presler

Turning Point Action (TPAction), Turning Point USA’s sister 501(c)(4) organization, is pledging $5 million to fund Wisconsin ballot chasing efforts in collaboration with conservative activist Scott Presler ahead of the 2024 election.

TPAction announced in a Thursday press release that it will be “committing a minimum of $5 million to GOTV, early voting, and other ballot chasing initiatives in the state of Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

The initiative will also bolster a partnership with Early Vote Action, an organization run by Presler, who gained notoriety in recent years for his ongoing grassroots organizing efforts.

“TPAction has quietly been working in the background on data, technology and ballot chase theory with Presler and Early Vote Action for the 2024 cycle,” the organization said in its press release.

Presler added that he is “thrilled to be partnering in an even bigger way with Charlie [Kirk] and Tyler [Bowyer] and the whole team at Turning Point Action,” and called TPAction “one of the few grassroots orgs that truly understands the urgency behind early voting and ballot chasing efforts.”

“I know Wisconsin well and I love its people, and I know what it’s going to take to win this state,” Presler said. “Sadly, the RNC and other conservative organizations and PACs didn’t step up to the plate in 2022 and 2023, but TPAction is showing real leadership ahead of 2024.”

“If we don’t win Wisconsin, we don’t win at all. It’s that simple,” the conservative activist added. “This money is critical in helping us hire the necessary field staff and equipping them to canvas this state and bank ballots like never before. Their partnership is a game changer.”

Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk added that his organization’s “GOTV investment in the state of Wisconsin takes our commitment to ballot chasing, as well as our collaboration with Scott, to a whole new level.”

“Scott has earned the trust and respect of the grassroots in Wisconsin and Turning Point Action has the support staff, the infrastructure, and the data operations now in place to assemble a massive vote chasing and early voting operation at a scale that we believe can make a real, determinative difference,” Kirk said.

Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer added that Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin are the three states that are key to electoral success.

“The math in 2024 is pretty simple and it’s what the left has isolated for years. If we hold North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Iowa, which I believe we will, we need Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin to win,” he said.

“We plan on pouring into these three states and our now expanded collaboration and partnership with Scott in Wisconsin is just the first domino to fall into place,” Bowyer added. “The grassroots must come out in 2024 if we are going to win, and TPAction is uniquely positioned to tackle this challenge like no other organization in the country.”

