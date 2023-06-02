‘Kink Ed:’ California High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Explicit Lesson on Pleasing the ‘Booty Hole’

A teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California, was caught on video instructing her students on how to have pleasure during anal sex, as well as where to find sex toys that will stimulate the prostate gland. According to a district spokesperson, “the individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.”

“You don’t have to go inside the booty hole, you can actually just push on the seam, and that stimulates the prostate gland, as well. And they apparently really like that,” the educator can be heard saying to her students in a video.

Watch Below:

Allegedly, a Southern-California high school teacher gave students explicit instructions on pleasure during anal sex. Sadly, this isn't surprising…this is expected and typical with Comprehensive Sexuality Education. Full video and video credit from: https://t.co/DHPtQ5bgeD pic.twitter.com/L0vLBnqX2o — Kelly S. (@kellyske) May 30, 2023

“But, yeah, so that’s why for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable, because of the fact that it hits the prostate, and there’s a lot of nerve endings in your booty, as well,” the educator continued.

The educator went on to say that the prostate gland is equivalent to the “G-spot” for women, and told her students where they can purchase sex toys that stimulate these areas.

“So, the girls, the G-spot, prostate, they’re the equivalent to each other, but apparently that’s why if you ever see, like, Target has them now. Sex toys,” the educator said.

“If you go to Target, seriously, if you go to Target and go where the tampons and pads are, they have — they just look like a little box, but if you open it up, there’s like a Velcro front to the box, you open it up, and then, BAM, sex toy,” the educator added. “CVS has them, too, a lot of them.”

“So, that’s why when you look at the toys, a lot of them look like this,” the educator said near the end of the video, before making a hand gesture that included a hooked finger.

The video of the El Dorado High School teacher talking to her students about anal sex was posted to social media, where it received backlash and scrutiny.

“It’s kink ed at this point, one Twitter user reacted. “When did reproductive education change into Sex Ed?”

It’s kink ed at this point. When did reproductive education change into Sex Ed? — Renaissance Cowboy (@RennCowboy69) May 31, 2023

“They’ve got time for THIS but not enough time or money for STEM and the arts! What travesty!” another wrote.

They’ve got time for THIS but not enough time or money for STEM and the arts! What travesty! — Tonye Tariah-Health (@ttariahhealth) May 31, 2023

“I have no problem with sex education in HS environment. Use condoms to prevent disease. Birth control, how to find resources and talk about with adults. But, simply put, teaching them how to find the clit and prostate and how to ‘get people off?’ and find sex toys?” a third tweeted.

I have no problem with sex education in HS environment. Use condoms to prevent disease. Birth control, how to find resources and talk about with adults. But, simply put, teaching them how to find the clit and prostate and how to "get people off?" and find sex toys? — My2Centrist 🏳️‍🌈- I ❤️ #BCH (@toomuch72) May 31, 2023

The Placentia-Yorba Linda School District responded to a media inquiry from The Post Millennial, telling the outlet in a statement that the teacher was placed on leave in the wake of the incident:

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) is aware of a video circulating on social media that involves an El Dorado High School (EDHS) employee. The individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation; however, due to employee confidentiality, additional details regarding the status of the individual will not be disclosed. Please know that our school district has a very explicit set of expectations for the conduct of our employees. District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints. With that being said, PYLUSD and EDHS will continue to work diligently to ensure that all students are afforded the opportunity to learn in a safe and respectful environment.

Breitbart News will continue to report on this incident.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.