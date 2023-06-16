Zuck’s Long Weekend: Major Outage Hits Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have all experienced widespread outages on Friday, impacting millions of users across the globe.

The Independent reports that three of the most popular social media platforms in the world, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all owned by Silicon Valley kingpin Mark Zuckerberg, experienced a significant outage that prevented millions of users from accessing their accounts. Users from a variety of locations, including Indiana, Washington state, Florida, Nebraska, and New York, among others, first reported the problem around 11:45 a.m. PST.

Users who were unable to access these platforms reported an increase in reports to DownDetector, a platform that tracks internet outages. Facebook experienced issues reported by over 12,000 users, while Instagram and WhatsApp experienced issues reported by over 6,600 and 1,300 users, respectively. As with any reporting system, a tiny percentage of users with problems actually time to report the outage.

Facebook (now known as Meta) released a statement acknowledging the widespread disruption. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company stated.

Breitbart News previously reported on a catastrophic outage at Mark Zuckerberg’s company that it blamed on “configuration changes.”

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt. … We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.

