Apple Restricts Workers from Using All External AI Tools

Apple has recently imposed restrictions on the use of external artificial intelligence tools, including ChatGPT, among its workforce as it focuses on developing its own AI technology.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has taken swift action to restrict its employees’ use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools, demonstrating the tech giant’s worries about the privacy structure of AI tools. The decision is made as Apple ramps up its efforts to create exclusive AI technology.

Apple’s move to limit the use of outside AI tools stems from worries about data protection. An internal document revealed that Apple is concerned that workers who use these programs could release confidential data. The restriction also extends to GitHub’s Copilot, a Microsoft-owned tool that automates software code writing.

Apple has a long history of enforcing high-security standards. The business is renowned for its dedication to protecting information regarding upcoming products. This most recent action is considered to carry on Apple’s habit of prioritizing security.

John Giannandrea, senior vice president of AI and machine learning at Apple, is leading the company’s AI initiatives. Giannandrea, who joined Apple from Google in 2018, played a key role in the company’s acquisition of a number of AI firms. It is rumored that Apple is developing sizable language models similar to ChatGPT under his direction.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, voiced cautious optimism over AI breakthroughs during a recent earnings call. “I do think it’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful in how you approach these things,” Cook said. “And there’s a number of issues that need to be sorted as is being talked about in a number of different places, but the potential is certainly very interesting.”

Apple is not the only company that is wary about using AI tools. Due to worries about data privacy, some significant businesses, like JPMorgan Chase and Verizon, have prohibited the usage of ChatGPT. Additionally, Apple has been watchful over the AI-driven apps on its App Store, ensuring they adhere to the company’s strict content and security guidelines.

