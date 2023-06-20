Google to Shut Down Album Archive: Here’s How to Save Your Photos

Google has recently announced that it will be permanently shutting down its Album Archive service, and photos stored in it will be deleted after July 19, 2023. Here’s how to save your photos.

The Daily Mail reports that tech giant Google recently announced that it will be ending its Album Archive service, which serves as a holding area for pictures taken with various Google products. After July 19, 2023, the service will be terminated, and all images stored therein will be permanently deleted.

Since its 2016 launch, The Album Archive has existed independently of Google Drive. It contained content that was unique to Album Archive, such as tiny thumbnail photos, album comments, and content shared via Hangouts, in addition to photos from Google Photos and the now-defunct Picasa Web Albums. In short, if you use Google products, there is a good chance you have some images saved in the system that will disappear forever next month.

Google says it has sent an email to users who have used Album Archive that states: “You’re receiving this email because you’ve recently viewed Album Archive or you may have some content that is visible in Album Archive.” In order to prevent losing their priceless memories, the email further advises users to download their data prior to the shutdown date.

If you have used Album Archive, follow these instructions to find out if your photos will be deleted as well as how to save them.

Go to the Album Archive webpage, or directly to the Google Takeout page (allowing you to skip several steps forward).

Look for a pop-up box saying it will no longer be available after July 19.

Click on the option that says ‘Go to Takeout’.

Under ‘Create a new export’, select the checkbox next to Album Archive.

Click ‘Next step’.

Opt to receive an email when your Album Archive data is ready to download.

You will receive an email with a download link for your archived albums.

Click the download link to download your archived albums.

Note: You will have just one week to download your files.

Google has not provided any additional details regarding the shutdown’s causes or its plans to replace the service.

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

