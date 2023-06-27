‘No-Win Situation:’ Elon Musk’s Father Thinks a Cage Match with Mark Zuckerberg Isn’t Smart

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg continue to milk their potential cage match for all the publicity it is worth. The news has sparked widespread discussion and concern, including from Musk’s own father, Errol Musk. According to Elon’s dad, he loses either way if the fight moves forward — “The thing is if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller. While if he loses, the humiliation would be total.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta), have seemingly agreed to compete in a cage fight after engaging in a surprising Twitter conversation. The back and forth, which has since gone viral, started when Musk said he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg in a tweet. Zuckerberg replied by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet along with the request, “Send me location.” While Musk was likely living up to the billing given to him by Donald Trump as a “bullshit artist,” signs point to Zuckerberg being more serious.

Errol Musk, Elon’s father, voiced his apprehensions in an interview with the Sun, stating that the potential fight is a “no-win situation” for his son. “The thing is if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller,” Errol Musk said. “While if he loses, the humiliation would be total.”

The idea of the fight originated from a tweet by Musk, to which Zuckerberg responded to. The seriousness of their intent was confirmed by UFC president Dana White, who claimed to have spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg over the phone. However, no official arrangements have been made yet.

Despite the uncertainty, oddsmakers are leaning towards Zuckerberg as the likely victor, given his younger age and intense workout regimen. “I think Elon has got himself into a difficult situation as a result of high school behavior. They both have,” Errol Musk added, expressing his and his family’s worry about the potential fight.

This public spectacle adds another layer to the reportedly long-standing private complaints Musk and Zuckerberg have had about each other. Both of Musk’s parents have now publicly commented on the situation, urging the public to stop encouraging the CEOs to engage in physical combat.

Don’t encourage this match! ὢὢ https://t.co/CPbO1pITPH — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

