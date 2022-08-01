Elon Musk’s Dad Says He Isn’t Proud of Him and Urges World’s Richest Man to Lose Weight

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk says he is not proud of Elon, adding that he has been urging him to take a weight loss product to lose pounds he’s packed on by “eating badly.” Errol also called Elon’s goofy brother Kimbal Musk his “pride and joy.”

After being asked on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show if he is proud of his billionaire son, Errol Musk bluntly said, “No.”

“You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol added. “So we’ve all been, as a family, all doing things from the very beginning.”

While Errol admitted that his son has “really surpassed the mark,” he added that “Elon is not exactly as he’d like to be.”

“He feels like he’s five years behind,” Errol said. “I know it sounds odd, but he feels that he’s behind schedule — he would like to be where he is now, five years ago.”

“He would have liked to have had the Starship up long ago,” Musk’s father continued. “It’s like with anything — you can probably the same things to yourselves. You get to a point, and you say, ‘Well I wish I could’ve been here two years ago.'”

After being asked about photos that have recently surfaced of his son vacationing in Greece, Errol said, “Elon is very well built, he’s very, very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” adding that he has been urging him to take the weight loss product called garcinia cambogia.

Errol also noted that he drives a Bentley, a Rolls-Royce, and a Mercedes-Benz, but not a single Tesla.

At another point in the interview, Errol Musk mentioned his other son, Kimbal, whom he called his “pride and joy.”

“You know, my youngest son [Kimbal] is also a billionaire, although he’s only a single billionaire — $1 billion,” Errol said. “He’s my pride and joy, Kimbal.”

Last month, it was revealed that Errol Musk had a secret child with his own stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, his second child with her.

Like his father, Elon Musk is also familiar with the concept of fathering secret children, having twins with a top executive at his Neuralink company, who were born just weeks apart from the surrogate birth of his second child with singer Grimes.

