Elon Musk to Train with UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre for Potential Cage Match with Mark Zuckerberg

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is preparing for a potential fight against fellow tech CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with training sessions involving podcaster Lex Fridman and a promise to train with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Business Insider reports that SpaceX and Tesla’s Elon Musk is preparing for a potential cage match with Facebook kingpin Mark Zuckerberg, reporting attending training sessions with podcaster Lex Fridman and accepting an offer from UFC legend Georges St-Pierre to train him for the bout.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been spotted training in mixed martial arts, a sign he might be taking the idea of a fight with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg seriously. Photos of Musk training martial arts with podcaster Lex Fridman have been making the rounds on social media. Fridman had nothing but praise for Musk, saying, “I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic.”

Musk has also agreed to an offer from UFC champ Georges St-Pierre to help him train for the potential face-off. St-Pierre, a former pro mixed martial artist and one of the sport’s all-time greats, reached out to Musk on Twitter, offering to help him train for the Zuckerberg challenge. Musk was quick to take him up on the offer, responding with a simple, “Ok, let’s do it.”

The idea of a Musk-Zuckerberg fight started making waves when Musk tweeted that he was game for a cage match if Zuckerberg was up for it. Zuckerberg shot back on Instagram, telling Musk to “send location.” UFC president Dana White confirmed that both tech giants are serious about the fight.

Despite Musk’s parents voicing their worries about the potential fight, it looks like Musk is all in. Zuckerberg, for his part, has been flaunting his own fitness routine, which includes running, pull-ups, push-ups, and squats, and even winning medals at a recent jiu-jitsu tournament.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan