Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Tease Unlikely Cage Match as Pundits Argue if It Is All a Bluff

Silicon Valley giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing the possibility of a cage fight, sparking a frenzy in both the tech and sports worlds.

The idea that Musk and Zuckerberg, two of the richest people on the planet, might engage in a cage fight seems to be the most recent twist in a world where the unexpected has become the norm. As ridiculous as it may sound, a series of playful interactions between the two on social media have stoked the idea.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted recently. Using Instagram Stories, Zuckerberg replied, “Send me location.” Musk volleyed back, “If this is for real, I’ll do it.” The tech media has gone crazy over these exchanges, and the sports world is not far behind.

UFC promoter Dana White, known for his flair for the dramatic, announced that a Zuckerberg-Musk fight “would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world.” Although it may seem absurd, in the world of combat sports, no proposal is too ridiculous to be taken into consideration if the money is right.

Uncertainty surrounds the reasons for such a fight, though. As two of the richest people on the planet, Musk and Zuckerberg are unlikely to be persuaded by a giant purse. There has been speculation that the match could be used to raise money for charity, which may appeal more to the two billionaires. The two do, however, have a history of conflict, with Zuckerberg most recently announcing plans to build a Twitter competitor.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Facebook (now known as Meta) promises its Twitter clone would be “sanely run.”

Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, referred to the app as Zuckerberg’s answer to Twitter during the meeting. Cox told staff that the company had heard from creators and public figures who want “a sanely run platform,” and were responding to that need. This comment shows Facebook plans to censor its new platform as it does both its main platform and Instagram, perhaps using the infamous “third-part fact checks” that it later admitted in court are just opinions.

The physical demands of fight training raise concerns about the viability of such a match despite the rivalry. WSJ reporter Jason Gay references the late boxer “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler who once said, “It’s tough to get out of bed to do road work at 5:00 a.m. when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas.”

While Zuckerberg has been photographed practicing jujitsu and has won tournaments, Musk has admitted he’s not exactly match-ready, tweeting, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Despite the hype, the actual fight might not be all that exciting. If given time to train with top-tier specialists, the resulting match might still resemble “two rich Dads slowly grappling on the deck of a superyacht for the last bottle of sparkling Voss,” rather than a professional sporting event, according to WSJ reporter Jason Gay.

Although the idea of a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has caught the public’s attention, its likelihood is still questionable. Breitbart News will continue to follow the saga as it unfolds.

