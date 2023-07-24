Transhumanist Down Under: Australian Government Funds Scientists Merging AI With Brain Cells

A team of scientists has won a $600,000 grant from the government of Australia to continue their work merging human brain cells with artificial intelligence.

The team has already enjoyed success, making headlines last year for “teaching” a cluster of brain cells in a Petri dish to play the video game Pong.

The grant came from the Office of National Intelligence, which oversees Australia’s intelligence community.

A team of researchers just got a $600,000 grant from Australia’s Office of National Intelligence to study ways of merging human brain cells with artificial intelligence. In collaboration with Melbourne-based startup Cortical Labs, the team has already successfully demonstrated how a cluster of roughly 800,000 brain cells in a Petri dish is capable of playing a game of “Pong.” The basic idea is to merge biology with AI, something that could forge new frontiers for machine learning tech for self-driving cars, autonomous drones, or delivery robots — or at least that’s what the government is hoping to accomplish with its investment.

The team is one of a number of projects around the world that aims to merge human and machine intelligence.

As Breitbart News previously reported, on team at Johns Hopkins university is researching the use of “organoid intelligence” — the use of organic matter as an alternative to silicon computer chips.

Now, researchers are hoping that organic materials produced in vitro, known as "organoids," can provide a more efficient alternative to silicon computer chips.

In a press release issued at the time, the Johns Hopkins researchers said they hoped the technology could be used to help cure neurological diseases like Alzheimers, in addition to the more commercial application of replacing silicon chips.

