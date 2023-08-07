Facebook Files: FBI Lied About Extensive Meetings with Zuckerberg’s Platform About Hunter Biden ‘Laptop from Hell’

The FBI lied about the extent of its communications with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, newly disclosed communications from the tech company reveal. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) says that the FBI’s claim it only met with Facebook once about Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” are “completely false.”

This is the latest installment in Rep. Jim Jordan’s “Facebook Files,” a series of internal communications from the social networking platform obtained through a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

In a sworn deposition in the Missouri v. Biden case, FBI special agent Elvis Chan, who is the main conduit between the bureau and big tech companies, claimed that apart from one instance, he was not aware of any meetings between Facebook and the FBI regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In the same deposition, he also claimed that he had “no internal knowledge” of the FBI’s investigation regarding the troubled Biden son’s laptop.

The Facebook files reveal both claims to be false. An internal Facebook communication reveals that Chan had more than one meeting with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

COMPLETELY FALSE. The Committee has recently obtained an internal Facebook document PROVING that Agent Chan had a secret “follow up” call with Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop story on October 15, just one day after the @nypost story and the first Facebook meeting! pic.twitter.com/fPkUQzDIy4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Moreover, it reveals that, contrary to his claims of having no knowledge about the investigation, Chan confidently told the tech company — a day after the story broke and had been censored by the platform — that there was no evidence of any foreign connection “there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection…of the leaks.”

When Facebook initially asked the FBI if the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, Laura Dehmlow, currently Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force, said “no comment.” At that point, the FBI was fully aware that the laptop was real, according to Rep. Jordan.

Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

“The laptop was real, and the FBI knew it,” said Rep. Jordan on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The FBI had the laptop since December 2019.”

“Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan?”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.