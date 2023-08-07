Facebook Files: FBI Lied About Extensive Meetings with Zuckerberg’s Platform About Hunter Biden ‘Laptop from Hell’

UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, attends a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to 17 recipients at the White House on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Getty Images
Allum Bokhari

The FBI lied about the extent of its communications with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, newly disclosed communications from the tech company reveal. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) says that the FBI’s claim it only met with Facebook once about Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” are “completely false.”

This is the latest installment in Rep. Jim Jordan’s “Facebook Files,” a series of internal communications from the social networking platform obtained through a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a news conference on “FBI whistleblower testimony” at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: With an image of himself on a screen in the background, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a sworn deposition in the Missouri v. Biden case, FBI special agent Elvis Chan, who is the main conduit between the bureau and big tech companies, claimed that apart from one instance, he was not aware of any meetings between Facebook and the FBI regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In the same deposition, he also claimed that he had “no internal knowledge” of the FBI’s investigation regarding the troubled Biden son’s laptop.

The Facebook files reveal both claims to be false. An internal Facebook communication reveals that Chan had more than one meeting with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Moreover, it reveals that, contrary to his claims of having no knowledge about the investigation, Chan confidently told the tech company — a day after the story broke and had been censored by the platform — that there was no evidence of any foreign connection “there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection…of the leaks.”

When Facebook initially asked the FBI if the Hunter Biden laptop story was real, Laura Dehmlow, currently Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force, said “no comment.” At that point, the FBI was fully aware that the laptop was real, according to Rep. Jordan.

“The laptop was real, and the FBI knew it,” said Rep. Jordan on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The FBI had the laptop since December 2019.”

“Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan?”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari

