“In response to Missouri and Louisiana’s interrogatories, defendants identified 45 federal officials at DHS, CISA, the CDC, NIAID, and the Office of the Surgeon General (all of which are contained in either DHS or HHS) that communicate with social media platforms about “misinformation” and censorship,” Schmitt wrote. “Beyond DOJ, Meta identified 32 additional federal officials including White House Officials who communicated with them, and YouTube identified 11 federal officials including White House Officials who communicated with them, many of whom were not disclosed by DOJ.”

Schmitt gave specific examples of how the Biden administration and big tech allegedly coordinated to suppress free speech on the platforms:

A senior FB official sent an email to the Surgeon General stating, “I know our teams met today to better understand the scope of what the White House expects from us on misinformation going forward.” This email chain follows the SG’s “misinformation health advisory” in July 2021. The same senior official sent a later email to HHS and noted, “Thanks again for taking the time to meet earlier today.” Then, the official continued to discuss how Facebook is taking even more steps to censor freedom of speech. The same senior official sent a later email to HHS and noted, "Thanks again for taking the time to meet earlier today." Then, the official continued to discuss how Facebook is taking even more steps to censor freedom of speech https://t.co/gYz2RtXlNF pic.twitter.com/c9FqgKVtBe — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 1, 2022 Further communications show that Facebook is “increasing the strength of our demotions for COVID and vaccine-related content that third party fact checkers rate as ‘Partly False’ or ‘Missing Context.’ That content will now be demoted at the same strength that we demote any content on our platform rated ‘False.’” Twitter scheduled a meeting to debrief top White House Officials on “vaccine misinformation.”

Schmitt also stated there were moments when Facebook would not want to comply with the administration’s alleged demands for censorship until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave their input or debunked the claims the administration allegedly wanted suppressed. Schmitt even conveyed the CDC reportedly wanted to have monthly meetings to review posts on Facebook: