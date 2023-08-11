The Full Lyrics of ‘Kill The Boer,’ the Genocidal Chant Defended by New York Times

The New York Times has published a sympathetic article about Kill The Boer, a violent chant popular with South Africa’s extreme leftist “Economic Freedom Fighters” (EFF) party, after South African born tech mogul Elon Musk called on the country’s president to condemn it.

The New York Times, which has in the past published earnest arguments that the OK hand symbol and drinking milk are signs of white supremacy, quotes several academics and left-wing activists who say Kill The Boer (Boers are white South Africans) should not be taken literally, despite rampant, ongoing murders of Boer farmers.

“Despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to [EFF leader] Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle,” writes New York Times Johannesburg bureau chief John Eligon.

“It has been around for decades, one of many battle cries of the anti-apartheid movement that remain a defining feature of the country’s political culture.”

Eligon is not alone in his conclusion. The South African “equality court” has also ruled that the chant should not be considered “hate speech” under the country’s laws.

In response, Musk accused the New York Times of supporting genocide, and said the publication deserved to be canceled. He also promoted removepaywall.com, which allows you to read New York Times articles without paying a subscription fee.

Is Musk correct? Or should we listen to the people quoted by the New York Times? Breitbart News is publishing the full lyrics of the chant below, so that readers may judge for themselves if the song carries a deep, hidden, anti-colonial message, or whether it is simply a call to murder people:

Ayasab’ amagwala

dubula dubula

ayeah

dubula dubula

ayasab ‘a magwala

dubula dubula

awu yoh

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

awe mama ndiyekele

awe mama iyeah

awe mama ndiyekele

awe mama iyo

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Ayasab’ amagwala

dubula dubula

ayeah

dubula dubula

ayasab ‘a magwala

dubula dubula

iii yoh

dubula dubala

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

awe mama ndiyekele

awe mama iyo

awe mama ndiyekele

awe mama iyo

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Ziyarapa lezinja

dubula dubula

ay iyeah

dubula dubula

Ziyarapa lezinja

dubula dubula

ay iiiyo

dubula dubula

Aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Aw dubul’ibhunu

dubula dubula

Ayasab’ amagwala

Dubula dubula

Ay iyeah

Dubula dubula

Ayasab’ amagwala

Dubula dubula

Ay iyeah The cowards are scared

shoot shootshoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shootshoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

mother leave me be

oh mother

mother leave me be

oh mother

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shootshoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shootshoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

mother leave me be

oh mother

mother leave me be

oh mother

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shootshoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

these dogs are raping

shoot shootshoot shoot

these dogs are raping

shoot shoot shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

shoot the Boer

shoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shoot shoot shoot

the cowards are scared

shoot shoot

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.