The Full Lyrics of ‘Kill The Boer,’ the Genocidal Chant Defended by New York Times

The New York Times has published a sympathetic article about Kill The Boer, a violent chant popular with South Africa’s extreme leftist “Economic Freedom Fighters” (EFF) party, after South African born tech mogul Elon Musk called on the country’s president to condemn it.
The New York Times, which has in the past published earnest arguments that the OK hand symbol and drinking milk are signs of white supremacy, quotes several academics and left-wing activists who say Kill The Boer (Boers are white South Africans) should not be taken literally, despite rampant, ongoing murders of Boer farmers.
“Despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to [EFF leader] Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle,” writes New York Times Johannesburg bureau chief John Eligon.
“It has been around for decades, one of many battle cries of the anti-apartheid movement that remain a defining feature of the country’s political culture.”
Eligon is not alone in his conclusion. The South African “equality court” has also ruled that the chant should not be considered “hate speech” under the country’s laws.
In response, Musk accused the New York Times of supporting genocide, and said the publication deserved to be canceled. He also promoted removepaywall.com, which allows you to read New York Times articles without paying a subscription fee.
Is Musk correct? Or should we listen to the people quoted by the New York Times? Breitbart News is publishing the full lyrics of the chant below, so that readers may judge for themselves if the song carries a deep, hidden, anti-colonial message, or whether it is simply a call to murder people:
|Ayasab’ amagwala
dubula dubula
ayeah
dubula dubula
ayasab ‘a magwala
dubula dubula
awu yoh
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
awe mama ndiyekele
awe mama iyeah
awe mama ndiyekele
awe mama iyo
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Ayasab’ amagwala
dubula dubula
ayeah
dubula dubula
ayasab ‘a magwala
dubula dubula
iii yoh
dubula dubala
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
awe mama ndiyekele
awe mama iyo
awe mama ndiyekele
awe mama iyo
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Ziyarapa lezinja
dubula dubula
ay iyeah
dubula dubula
Ziyarapa lezinja
dubula dubula
ay iiiyo
dubula dubula
Aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Aw dubul’ibhunu
dubula dubula
Ayasab’ amagwala
Dubula dubula
Ay iyeah
Dubula dubula
Ayasab’ amagwala
Dubula dubula
Ay iyeah
|The cowards are scared
shoot shootshoot shoot
the cowards are scared
shoot shootshoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
mother leave me be
oh mother
mother leave me be
oh mother
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
the cowards are scared
shoot shootshoot shoot
the cowards are scared
shoot shootshoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
mother leave me be
oh mother
mother leave me be
oh mother
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shootshoot the Boer
shoot shoot
shoot the Boer
shoot shoot
these dogs are raping
shoot shootshoot shoot
these dogs are raping
shoot shoot
shoot shoot
shoot shoot
Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.
