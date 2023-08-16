Glenn Beck Claims Apple Podcast Removed Shows from Platform

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck has claimed that Apple Podcasts removed his show from the platform without any warning or reason.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Beck said that roughly 1,900 episodes of his show — The Glenn Beck Program — were removed from the Apple Podcasts platform without explanation.

“All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation,” Beck posted.

I have a feeling these “issues” with @Apple and others will keep happening the more we’re over the target. pic.twitter.com/RvATfZdUzJ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

In the video, Beck said that he received a message from Apple that said, “We found an issue with your show, ‘The Glenn Beck Program,’ which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.”

Beck added that Apple “sent us a link and said, ‘For more details, go to the link.’ And the link only says, ‘Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.’ Well, we got that one, dummy.”

Beck had no idea why Apple would remove his show, noting that he never received a “strike.”

“I cannot imagine what they are… basing this one on,” he said. “This is crazy, crazy… There’s nothing that we have said that would warrant any removal.”

Beck chalked it down to a “glitch” of some kind, but lamented that “it’s amazing how we have to have a whole bunch of people point out the ‘glitch’ before the ‘glitch’ is found and [the show is] put back.”

“I think the closer and closer we get to [the 2024 presidential] election, the more and more ‘glitches’ are gonna happen,” he added.

The episode for August 16 focused on Trump and his latest indictment in Georgia.

“Glenn dives through some of the insane accusations in Donald Trump’s fourth indictment, which, if prosecuted, will set dangerous precedents for free speech. Glenn also compares this indictment to the evidence revealed regarding Hunter Biden and President Biden. Who’s the REAL crime family?” the description read.

Hours later, Beck said that Apple restored his episodes, but still gave no explanation.

“Looks like Apple restored my 3000+ episodes to their platform but still don’t have clear answers as to why this happened. Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio,” he wrote.

Looks like Apple restored my 3000+ episodes to their platform but still don't have clear answers as to why this happened. Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 16, 2023

Apple issued no comment on the matter.

