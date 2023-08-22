Rumble Holds Exclusive Streaming Rights to Wednesday’s GOP Debate

Free speech friendly video platform Rumble holds exclusive rights to stream the first Republican presidential debate, beating out cable news networks that traditionally obtain exclusive rights to presidential primary debates. The debate will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday evening.

Rumble has exploded in popularity in recent years, particularly among conservatives and supporters of free speech who sought an alternative to Google’s YouTube, which continues to double down on political censorship. The fast-growing platform has a page dedicated to the debate to help viewers find the best app and platform to watch the stream.

“I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC’s official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC.

“This is a big step for our party and country, as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives. People deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that’s exactly what this partnership will provide – an opportunity for voters to watch the next President of the United States on the Republican debate stage on Rumble.”

“Rumble’s mission to protect free speech is not just a slogan, it runs through the DNA of our company,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue. Rumble saw record traffic and user engagement during the 2022 midterms, and we’re ready to be the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections.”

Numerous Republican politicians, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now competing in the GOP primary, moved to Rumble after YouTube cracked down on channels that questioned official COVID policies. Prominent conservative commentators, including Dan Bongino and Dinesh D’Souza, have also established channels on Rumble.

Rumble says its mission is to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.” The company went public on NASDAQ after its rapid growth in 2022.

