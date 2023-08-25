The Best Trump Mugshot Memes Taking over Social Media

While democrats celebrated what they consider to a be a victory over MAGA, conservatives recognize the timeless iconic quality of former President Donald Trump’s mugshot as the result of refusing to back down against the deep state. At the same time, conservative meme makers were busy cooking up images that are now spreading like wildfire on social media.

Veteran meme makers and savvy social media users were quick to recognize the meme potential of the Trump mugshot. YouTuber and political commentator Carl Benjamin noted, “The memes are already incredible. This is a great mugshot.”

The memes are already incredible. This is a great mugshot. https://t.co/YHGgy3VgrB pic.twitter.com/uKMdyrXS9i — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) August 25, 2023

One meme maker posted an image in references to the 2000 film, American Psycho, in which Christian Bale’s character thinks to himself, “Oh my God, it even has a watermark,” when examining someone’s superb business card.

Staying with the movie theme, one feature Trump as Ken in the Barbie movie.

Trump he’s back 😭 pic.twitter.com/l3v4Lv8ys0 — memes that I saved on my 128gb phone (@meme128gb) August 25, 2023

One Marvel fan inserted Trump into Guardians of the Galaxy.

Another memester photoshopped President Joe Biden appearing to sniff Trump, a common meme in reference to Biden’s apparent inability to refrain from smelling young girls’ hair.

A common theme of memes portray Trump as a tough guy hardened by the prison yard.

I’m back bitches! pic.twitter.com/VmirE6r5ip — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 25, 2023

Some even believe his criminal charges may cause Trump to launch a rap career.

Another social media user performed an impression of the 45th president, stating, “Well, they took my mugshot, it’s a big, beautiful mugshot, look at it, I call it the ‘Mona Lisa of mugshots,’ it’s incredible,”

“Many people say they have a good side and a bad side, I only have one side. It’s called my great side. They got my great side with this mugshot. It’s a beautiful picture of a very handsome guy with wonderful hair,” he added.

Watch Below:

Another posted a meme video of people cheering upon seeing President Trump return to Twitter/X.

Watch Below:

President Trump’s first post back on X 🔥 (meme collab with @TacoforFive1) pic.twitter.com/fr2kg7YRGG — NautPoso ☘️ (@NautPoso) August 25, 2023

Others photoshopped Trump onto the head of a lion.

Watch Below:

“My favourite of the #Mugshot memes so far,” another X user wrote, sharing an altered version of Trump’s mugshot, so that it appears in a similar format as former President Barack Obama’s stylized red, white, and blue stencil portrait.

“Donald Trump has to win in 2024 — he has no choice,” the social media user added. “The alternative is the continued expansion of the deep state totalitarian dystopian hellscape with crooked dribbling demented Biden as the puppet figurehead of the charade.”

My favourite of the #Mugshot memes so far. Donald Trump has to win in 2024 – he has no choice. The alternative is the continued expansion of the deep state totalitarian dystopian hellscape with crooked dribbling demented Biden as the puppet figurehead of the charade. pic.twitter.com/76gJ9EwyYq — banthebbc (@banthebbc) August 25, 2023

Due to the rapid flow of memes on social media, users began to compile them in video form.

Watch Below:

Another Twitter/X user shared an image of Trump’s mugshot, including the words, “They’re still after you… and I’m still in the way!!!”

I LOVE "Angry Trump Face" for the mugshot.

As I said on the show @lfs6b tonight…this mugshot is the next step in the:

"They're really after you…But I'm in the way" meme evolution. #Sharetheshitoutofthis@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/z1Y2TWmb2t — Rick Delgado LFS6B 🍊 (@rickdelgadorad) August 25, 2023

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.