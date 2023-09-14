Google Slashes Hundreds of Jobs in Recruiting Division amid Hiring Slowdown

Google has reportedly announced the layoff of hundreds of employees in its global recruiting division as the internet giant plans to slow down its hiring plans.

Ars Technica reports that Google has added more layoffs to a growing list of eliminated jobs. The latest cut targets the very department responsible for bringing in new talent: the recruiting division. This decision comes on the heels of 12,000 layoffs from January to March, a second round of layoffs at Waymo in March, and Waze layoffs in June.

Brian Ong, Google’s recruiting vice president, conveyed the gravity of the situation in an internal meeting. On said the move was “not something that was an easy decision to make, and it definitely isn’t a conversation any of us wanted to have again this year.” He justified the layoffs by stating, “Given the base of hiring that we’ve received for the next several quarters, it’s the right thing to do overall.”

The company has learned from its previous layoffs and is taking a more compassionate approach this time around. Laid-off employees will not be instantly cut off from Google’s ecosystem. They will have an additional week of access to the office and extended access to online services.

This is particularly significant given that Google employees often have more than just a paycheck invested in their jobs. The company offers services like on-site medical facilities, and laid-off employees will now have an opportunity to consult healthcare providers for post-employment plans.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed that the company plans to “meaningfully [slow] the pace of our overall hiring,” aligning with the recent layoffs in the recruiting division.

Read more at Ars Technica here.

