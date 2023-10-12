Jet Set Meets Rocket Set: Son of British Billionaire Leads Harvard Palestinian Group Behind Pro-Terror Letter

British Perfume tycoon Jo Malone’s son helps lead the Harvard Palestinian student group that was behind the pro-terror statement that blamed Israel for the Hamas massacre that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

The billionaire’s son, Josh Willcox, is one of the three Harvard students who runs the school’s Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The group, which released a pro-terror statement in response to the recent Hamas attacks against Israel, said, in part, that “We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

Willcox’s mother, Jo Malone, a British perfume giant founder who sold her eponymous company to Estee Lauder in 1999, refused to address her son’s actions, but told Daily Mail that the terror attack in Israel had left her “heartbroken,” and called the attack by Hamas “abhorrent.”

“We as a family are heartbroken by the events of recent days and strongly condemn all forms of violence,” she said. “The abhorrent attack on innocent people on Saturday in Israel is beyond what any family should endure.”

“We again strongly condemn all forms of violence and those that incite it,” Malone added. “We have always acted with a heart for people wanting always to strive towards a peaceful solution to any conflict.”

Malone continued:

This is an horrendous moment in our history where innocent people are paying the greatest price with their lives. It is utterly heartbreaking and must stop. As a family our hearts goes out to all those suffering terrible losses at this time and we send untold gratitude to all those selflessly risking their lives for others. We call upon all leaders to find a humanitarian resolution for all.

Malone, however, made no mention of her son’s involvement with the student group that issued the pro-terror statement.

Meanwhile, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is calling on Harvard to release the names of students that are members of groups that signed the pro-terror statement, so that employers do not “inadvertently” hire pro-terrorist graduates in the future. The Harvard student groups who signed the joint statement are now scrambling to take it back.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.Jo Malon