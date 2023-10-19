Report: Tech Billionaire Peter Thiel Became an FBI Informant in 2021

Tech billionaire and GOP megadonor Peter Thiel reportedly became an FBI informant in the summer of 2021, providing information to Johnathan Buma, a Los Angeles-based FBI agent who specializes in investigating political corruption and foreign-influence campaigns.

As an FBI informant, Thiel reportedly passed on information about foreign contacts and Silicon Valley, which was reviewed and “validated,” or cross-checked against other sources, according to a report by Business Insider.

Thiel was reportedly introduced to Buma by conservative blogger Charles Johnson, who claims he was also an FBI informant, and that he believes Thiel’s reporting to the FBI was largely limited to foreign contacts and attempts by foreign governments to penetrate Silicon Valley.

The tech billionaire has also publicly called on the FBI to investigate Google’s ties to the Chinese government.

There appears to have been “no reporting on political ties,” Business Insider reported, noting that Thiel had donated $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign in 2016, endorsed him onstage at the Republican National Convention, and served on Trump’s transition team after he won.

Conversely, however, a source close to Thiel claims the billionaire’s work with the FBI should be understood as part of Thiel’s alleged attempt to gradually distance himself from Trump and the broader MAGA movement.

Additionally, some of Thiel’s business interests involve the FBI and other government agencies, Business Insider noted.

Thiel retains a 10 percent stake in the data company Palantir, which has sold more than $1 billion in software and related services to the federal government. Palantir’s $250 million contract with the U.S. Army in September adds to the reality that the data company is essentially “a government service provider,” a financial analyst said.

Johnson reportedly decided to reveal that Thiel was an FBI informant as punishment for what Johnson believes was bad decision-making by the tech billionaire’s venture-capital firm, the Founders Fund. He also said he felt betrayed that Thiel did not invest in his own startups after he introduced him to Buma.

