Lawsuit Claims Elon Musk’s Tesla Knew of Malfunctions in Autopilot 2 Years Before Fatal Crash

Tesla is embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle over a fatal accident allegedly caused by a malfunction in its Autopilot system. In the latest twist in this legal drama, the plaintiffs are claiming that Elon Musk’s company knew about malfunctions in its “Autopilot” software two years before the fatal crash occurred.

Reuters reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla is currently facing a lawsuit that claims the company was aware of a steering malfunction in its Autopilot feature two years before a tragic fatal accident took place. The lawsuit has been brought forward by the victims of a crash that occurred when a Tesla Model 3 veered off a highway, collided with a palm tree, and caught fire. The crash resulted in the death of the car’s owner, Micah Lee, and left two passengers with severe injuries.

In the latest twist to the ongoing case, the plaintiffs cited an internal safety analysis conducted by the company. The analysis revealed that Elon Musk and his engineers were aware of a steering malfunction in its Autopilot driver assistant feature two years before the accident. They are seeking a substantial $400 million in damages, not including potential punitive damages. This case has garnered significant attention, as its outcome could set a precedent for similar cases across the nation.

Jonathan Michaels, representing the passengers, presented evidence from a 2017 internal Tesla safety analysis that identified an “incorrect steering command” as a potential defect. He stated, “They predicted this was going to happen. They knew about it. They named it.” On the other hand, Tesla’s attorney, Michael Carey, argued that the safety analysis was not indicative of a defect but was intended to address potential issues.

Tesla has countered the allegations, suggesting that human error might have been a factor in the crash. They have also raised questions about whether the Autopilot system was even engaged at the time of the accident. Tesla has been testing and deploying its Autopilot and advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which CEO Elon Musk considers crucial to the company’s future.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.