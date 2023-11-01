Elon Musk’s Tesla Triumphs in ‘Autopilot’ Fatality Trial

Elon Musk’s Tesla has emerged victorious in the first U.S. trial that alleged its “Autopilot” system was responsible for a fatal accident.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has secured a significant legal victory, defending its Autopilot system in a U.S. court. The case revolved around allegations that the company’s driver assistance feature was defective and led to a tragic accident in 2019, resulting in a fatality and serious injuries.

Breitbart News reported on the trial in October, including the allegation that Tesla knew about Autopilot defects two years before the fatal crash:

In the latest twist to the ongoing case, the plaintiffs cited an internal safety analysis conducted by the company. The analysis revealed that Elon Musk and his engineers were aware of a steering malfunction in its Autopilot driver assistant feature two years before the accident. They are seeking a substantial $400 million in damages, not including potential punitive damages. This case has garnered significant attention, as its outcome could set a precedent for similar cases across the nation. Jonathan Michaels, representing the passengers, presented evidence from a 2017 internal Tesla safety analysis that identified an “incorrect steering command” as a potential defect. He stated, “They predicted this was going to happen. They knew about it. They named it.” On the other hand, Tesla’s attorney, Michael Carey, argued that the safety analysis was not indicative of a defect but was intended to address potential issues.

The 12-person jury announced that they did not find any manufacturing defect in the Tesla vehicle or its software. The jury’s decision, reached after four days of deliberation, was supported by a 9-3 vote. The plaintiffs, two passengers from the 2019 crash, had sought a staggering $400 million plus punitive damages, accusing Tesla of knowingly selling cars with a defective Autopilot system.

Tesla denied any liability for the crash, stating that Lee had consumed alcohol before driving. The company also clarified that it was uncertain if the Autopilot system was engaged during the crash. This case underscores the ongoing debate and legal scrutiny surrounding automated driving technologies and the safety of such systems.

Read more at CNBC here.

