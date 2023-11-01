‘He Hates Humanity:’ Elon Musk Slams George Soros on Joe Rogan Show for ‘Eroding the Fabric of Civilization’

Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk told Joe Rogan on Tuesday that billionaire Democrat donor George Soros is “eroding the fabric of civilization,” and that he “hates humanity.”

“In my opinion, [Soros] fundamentally hates humanity,” Musk said. “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization — getting DA’s elected who refuse to prosecute crime.”

“That’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and a bunch of other cities. So why would you do that?” Musk added, to which Rogan asked, “Is it humanity or is it just the United States as a whole?”

Musk said it that Soros has had a negative impact worldwide.

“He’s pushing things in other countries, too,” the Tesla CEO said. “He’s very good at arbitrage. You know, famously, he shorted the British pound. That’s sort of how I think he made his first of money, was shorting the pound.”

“So he’s good at spotting, basically, arbitrage — spotting value for money that other people don’t see,” Musk added.

Musk went on to explain that “one of the things [Soros] noticed was that the value for money in local races is much higher than it is in national races.”

“The lowest value for money is a presidential race. Then the next lowest value for money is a senate race, then a congress, but once you get to city and state district attorneys, the value for money is extremely good,” Musk said.

“And Soros realized you don’t need to actually change the laws, you just need to change how they’re enforced,” he added. “If nobody chooses to enforce the laws, or if the laws are differentially enforced, it’s like changing the laws. That’s what he figured out.”

Musk also pointed out that Soros is a top contributor to the Democrat Party.

“He is, I believe, the top contributor to the Democratic party,” Musk told Rogan. “The second one was Sam Bankman-Fried.”

