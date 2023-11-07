Democrat Crime Wave: Washington DC Hands Out Apple AirTags to Help Residents Track Stolen Cars

In a desperate attempt to combat the rising tide of vehicle thefts, Washington DC has launched a pilot program to provide residents with free Apple AirTags to track their vehicles once they have been stolen.

PCMag reports that Washington DC is desperately hoping a new tech tool can help combat the out of control problem of car theft in the city. The city has launched a pilot program to provide residents with Apple AirTags so they can track their own stolen vehicles. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle the recent surge in vehicle thefts across the city. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced the program as a collaborative effort to strengthen community safety and assist the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in swiftly recovering stolen vehicles.

“Last week, we introduced legislation to address recent crime trends; this week, we are equipping residents with technology that will allow MPD to address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable,” Mayor Bowser stated, emphasizing the city’s alleged commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure public safety.

The program targets neighborhoods that have been most affected by vehicle thefts. To participate, residents are invited to attend one of the upcoming distribution events. At these events, officers will not only install the AirTags but also guide residents through the process of setting up the tracking system on their personal devices.

Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith highlighted the dual purpose of the AirTags: “Our goal is not just to prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts but also to ensure swift law enforcement action when these incidents occur.” She further explained that the tracking devices would significantly enhance the MPD’s ability to locate stolen vehicles promptly, recover property, and collect essential evidence for criminal investigations.

This program is not the first of its kind in D.C. The MPD has previously implemented a wheel-lock distribution program and has collaborated with Hyundai to integrate anti-theft software into over a thousand vehicles in the area, reflecting a sustained effort to deter vehicle-related crimes.

Read more at PCMag here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.