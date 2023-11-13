Canadian Search & Rescue Saves Hikers Lost After Following Faulty Google Maps Directions

Two hikers were recently rescued in British Columbia after following a non-existent trail shown on Google Maps, prompting warnings about the reliance on digital maps in wilderness areas.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that a dramatic rescue operation in British Columbia’s rugged forest terrain has highlighted the pitfalls of relying solely on digital map services. North Shore Rescue, a search-and-rescue team, successfully located and airlifted two hikers who found themselves in a perilous situation. The hikers, stranded on a steep, cliff-ridden area north of Mount Fromme, were apparently following a trail that only existed in Google Maps — there was no actual trail in the area at all.

To make matters worse, the hikers went into the wilderness without a light, unable to be seen under the dense canopy of a temperate rainforest that blankets the mountain, standing at 1,185 meters. North Shore Rescue revealed that it had previously mounted warning signs in the area, cautioning hikers about misleading paths directed towards dangerous cliffs. The area had witnessed similar rescue operations in September and a tragic fatality two years prior.

Following these events, North Shore Rescue strongly advised against using street map programs like Google Maps for wilderness navigation. They highlighted the importance of using specialized apps designed for trails, such as CalTopo and Gaia GPS, which provide more reliable and detailed information for hikers.

While Google Maps allows users to suggest edits for incorrect or missing data, the process and timelines for these updates remain unclear. The misrepresentation of the trail on Google Maps, in this case, underscores the limitations of these technologies in wilderness settings.

Maggie Peikon, a spokesperson for the American Hiking Society, emphasized the importance of thorough research before embarking on hiking adventures. She advised utilizing apps and websites specifically designed for hikers, and consulting social media platforms for up-to-date information on trail conditions and terrain features.

Read more at the Sydney Morning Herald here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.